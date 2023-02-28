They Found The Ketchup Guy

Less than 2-weeks ago, Heinz set out to find Elvis Francois, the man who survived nearly a month at sea by eating nothing but ketchup and seasonings. Yesterday the company announced it had found him in Dominica – thanks to the internet and local reporters. Francois, 47, rose to internet fame earlier this year when he was rescued by the Colombian military, who shared that Francois became lost while working on his boat in St. Maarten after the weather shifted and carried him out to sea. He wasn’t able to navigate his way home, so all he could do was “sit down and wait” – and live off the little bits of food he had on board, “ketchup … garlic powder and Maggi,” a brand of soup. His story prompted Heinz to put out a call for people to help them #FindtheKetchupBoatGuy so they could gift him a new boat that they promise will be “equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future.”