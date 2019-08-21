They Got A Refund, And The Ability To LIVE ANOTHER DAY!

Two thrill-seekers avoided a possible catastrophe at a Panama City, Florida amusement park.

A slingshot ride was just about to be launched into the air with passengers inside. Just before the ride operator sent them flying, a cable on the ride snapped and frayed. O. M. G.

Attendants removed the guys from the ride. No one was injured. Officials at the Cobra Adventure Park did not offer a comment but the person who shot the video said the park gave the men a refund.

The guys went on to ride the go-carts at the park. I would have gone to church….

Have you ever been seconds away from a major catastrophe?