They got that "Yummy": Justin and Hailey give a cooking lesson in new ep of 'The Biebers on Watch'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin and Hailey are back with the second episode of their new Facebook Watch quarantine series, The Biebers on Watch.

In this installment, titled “Cooking with the Biebers,” the two prepare Justin’s favorite pasta dish. They also get candid on a mix of heavy and lighter topics including depression, skincare, and Hailey’s favorite Justin Bieber songs.

The 12-episode series is a combination of self-recorded footage and footage captured on GoPros set up around the couple's Toronto home.

All-new episodes of The Biebers on Watch air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, on Facebook Watch and Justin’s Facebook page.

