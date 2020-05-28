They Raised $20 Million On The Golf Course, Now Tom Wants A Challenge On The Football Field!

Could the sequel to “The Match” be played out on the gridiron? Sounds like Tom Brady wants to challenge Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on his home field.

The Buccaneers quarterback tweeted that last weekend’s charity golf match was “a great event and a great cause” and that it was fun “having millions watch me shank shots, ask for lost ball rulings, and rip my pants wide open!”.

He then asked “P.S. now that I’ve tried your sport, will you try mine??”

‘The Match’ was won by the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning and more importantly raised over $20 million for COVID-19 relief.

Do you think there will be a sequel to ‘The Match’? How should they do it?