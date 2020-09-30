They're back: AC/DC confirms lineup featuring surviving 'Back in Black' members

Jason Squires/WireImage

After many months of rumor and speculation, AC/DC is officially back in black.

In an Instagram post, the rock legends have confirmed that the surviving members of the Back in Black lineup — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd — are all back together. Rounding out the group is guitarist Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and the late Malcolm Young.

Johnson returns to AC/DC after stepping away from the group in 2016 due to medical issues involving possible hearing loss. Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped in for Johnson during AC/DC’s most recent tour in 2016.

Williams and Rudd’s future with AC/DC had also been in doubt, albeit for very different reasons. The bassist previously stated that he planned to retire after that 2016 tour, while the drummer faced legal troubles in the mid-2010s, including being arrested for drug possession and threatening to kill one of his associates.

The lineup confirmation follows Monday’s tease of something called “Power Up,” which fans are speculating could be the name of a new AC/DC album. The group’s most recent effort is 2014’s Rock or Bust.

By Josh Johnson

