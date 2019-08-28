"They're coming out full force": Backstreet's Howie says tour offers fans nostalgia and fun

ABC/Paula Lobo

Can you really say "Backstreet's back" when they never really went away? In fact, the band is doing better than ever as fans pack stadiums across the globe for the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour.

The band members, now approaching -- or well into -- their 40s, are anything but another nostalgia act. Backstreet's latest album, DNA, topped the Billboard 200 in January and spawned the Grammy-nominated single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Backstreet's Howie Dorough tells ABC Radio fans have been coming out in "full force" to see the tour, selling out arenas worldwide. So how does BSB continue its global domination almost thirty years after they exploded onto the scene?

"I think there is definitely a movement coming on about right now and I think, believe me, we're blessed to be a part of that," says Howie, "because for us to be able to do arenas again, you know there's something that's happening out there."

That movement, he means, is nostalgia.

With titles like The Lion King back in theaters, millennials get to relive their childhood while making new memories with their children. Dorough says that's what makes the DNA World Tour so special.

"You know, whether they're having kids and they just want a night out away from the kids or they want to bring their kids introduce them to the music, y'know, they're having fun coming to our shows," says Dorough.

BSB is in the middle of the American leg of their world tour, which wraps September 16 in Hersheypark Stadium, PA before resuming later this fall in Japan.

