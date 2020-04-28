They’re Here!

UFO enthusiasts should adjust their antennas… the US Navy has officially released three previously classified UFO videos. Officially described as “unexplained aerial phenomena,” the footage caught what fighter pilots saw during training exercises in 2004 and 2015. The videos had already been circulating in public since 2007 and 2017; though, a Pentagon official says they were declassified in an attempt “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos.”