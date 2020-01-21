But we’re gonna have to travel….they’re not coming anywhere in South Florida! Closest they’re getting to us is Tampa on August 15th.

Daryl Hall and John Oates have expanded their upcoming 2020 tour with an extensive leg of summer dates.Following a string of dates in February and March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo will embark on a more expansive outing starting May 23rd in Philadelphia. The amphitheater tour consists of over 30 dates, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee; and Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY. Read more here and find more dates!