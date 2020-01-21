Daryl Hall and John Oates have expanded their upcoming 2020 tour with an extensive leg of summer dates.Following a string of dates in February and March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo will embark on a more expansive outing starting May 23rd in Philadelphia. The amphitheater tour consists of over 30 dates, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee; and Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY.

Read more here and find more dates!