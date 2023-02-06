They’ve stopped thinking about tomorrow: Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac’s “done” following Christine McVie’s death

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Mick Fleetwood has some sad news for Fleetwood Mac fans. On the red carpet at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Mick revealed that Fleetwood Mac is “done” following Christine McVie’s death

“I would say the band is done,” he told Access. “The thought of doing things without her right now seems to be very farfetched,” he went on, though he allowed “After a while of healing, who knows what may or may not happen but I would suspect that Fleetwood Mac is put to bed.”

Fleetwood was at the Grammys to take part in a tribute to McVie, with him, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt performing McVie’s classic “Songbird.”

Asked how McVie would feel about the tribute, Mick told Access, “I think she would be, ‘they’re making that much fuss over me,’” noting, “she was a North Country girl from England and very not glitzy at all so I think she would say ‘oh my god, why are they doing that?’”

He added, “But we are, and you’re going to have to put up with it, Chris.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.