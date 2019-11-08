Thieves Make Off With $1.2 Million Worth Of Sex Toys

Police in Northampton, England are investigating a theft of over $1.2 million worth of sex toys.

The toys were stolen from a truck that was parked overnight while the driver slept inside. Police say someone cut the lock on the trailer and made off with the naughty goods.

Rocks Off Ltd., which bills itself as “The UK’s leading sex toy manufacturer and designer”, apologized to its customers and thanked them for being “extremely supportive in what has been a very difficult situation”.

How do you feel about shopping for ‘adult’ toys? Are you embarrassed to go into the store? Why does it carry such a stigma?