Thieves Steal Big Bird Costume, Return It With Punny Note

Three people in Australia have been arrested for stealing a Big Bird costume – which they later returned with a punny note.

The 7-foot-tall costume – made from ostrich feathers and valued at over $118,000 – was stolen from a Sesame Street-themed children’s circus in Adelaide.

It was returned a few days later along with a note signed by the ‘Big Bird Bandits’, apologizing for causing ‘such a big birden’.

The apology wasn’t good enough for police, who arrested the trio on theft charges.

