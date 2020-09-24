Think You’re Having A Bad Day

The L.A. Chargers scratched quarterback TYROD TAYLOR just before Sunday’s game, for a “chest injury.” As it turns out, the cause of the injury was . . . the TEAM DOCTOR. Taylor was supposed to start the game, but his ribs were sore, so he went to the doctor to get a painkiller. The doctor injected it . . . but in the process, he PUNCTURED HIS LUNG. Taylor hasn’t commented, but yesterday Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged that Taylor suffered a “complication” from the injection. He said, quote, “It happens, you know . . . no one’s perfect . . . The doctor, he’s a good man. It’s just unfortunate.” Lynn said Taylor felt “fine” . . . despite the hole in his lung . . . but he won’t start against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. It’s unclear when he might return.