Third episode of The Who's "Join Together @ Home" series to focus on band's 1970 Isle of Wight show

The third episode of The Who‘s weekly YouTube series “Join Together @ Home,” which features previously unseen archival concert performances, rare footage and more, premieres this Saturday, August 22, at 1 p.m. ET.

The new installment features some clips and mini videos from the British rock legends’ performance at the 1970 edition of the U.K.’s Isle of Wight Festival, which took place on August 29 of that year.

Who frontman Roger Daltrey chats about this week’s screening and shares some brief recollections about the show in a video that’s been posted on the group’s official YouTube channel.

Daltrey says the footage that will be shown includes performances of the early Who classic “Substitute” and the deep cut “Naked Eye.”

Regarding the festival, Roger notes, “I read estimates [that] 600- to 700-thousand people that were at that show, adding, “I can’t even remember how we got there. We certainly didn’t fly to that one. We flew to the first one in 1969.”

Other artists that performed at the 1970 Isle of Wight fest on the same day included Joni Mitchell, Miles Davis, Ten Years After, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Doors and Sly and the Family Stone, among others.

The first two installments of the series featured footage, respectively, from one of The Who’s historic 1982 concerts at New York’s Shea Stadium and from the British rock legends’ 50th anniversary concert held at London’s Hyde Park in June 2015.

“Join Together @ Home” will run for a total of six weeks, and is free to view, although The Who is encouraging fans who watch it to donate money to two charities supported by the band — Teen Cancer America and its U.K. counterpart, Teenage Cancer Trust. Visit Join-Together.org to donate.

By Matt Friedlander

