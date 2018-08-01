Third Woman Charged With Duct Taping an Elderly Patient to a Chair

A third woman is now charged with elderly neglect for allegedly strapping a dementia patient to a chair with duct tape at an assisted living facility in Boynton Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Sherlie Tesyeux of Delray Beach on elderly neglect charge.

Deputies detained her at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport as she flew in from Haiti.

Police arrested 44-year-old Phygelle Brudent and 52-year-old Lashron Williams on similar charges last month.

The three are accused of tying a 67-year-old dementia patient to a chair with duct tape at the Regal Park Assisted Living Center to keep her from screaming.

Williams told police she removed the duct tape to give the woman sleeping pills.

Williams and Brudent face an additional charge of false imprisonment.

