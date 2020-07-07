Thirtysomething (1987-1991)

Sensitive, introspective adults or self-absorbed, whiny yuppies? That debate still rages around this drama series about a group of close-knit friends in Philadelphia. Michael and Elliot, colleagues at a large ad agency, leave those jobs to open an agency of their own. Hope, Michael’s overachieving w ife, finds her attention divided between their new baby, Janey, and her dreams of becoming a publishing executive. Elliott’s wife, Nancy, likewise has had to give up her former bohemian life as an aspiring artist to raise their two children. Melissa, Michael’s photographer cousin, covets both a stellar career and a stunningly handsome life partner. Gary, the college professor who is Michael’s best friend, is chronically afflicted with Peter Pan syndrome. And Ellyn, Hope’s longtime friend, is a neurotic businesswoman.