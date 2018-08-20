This Almost Sounds Too Funny to Be True

Let the jokes begin at the expense of Liam Neeson. It almost feels like Neeson’s career has become one endless run of playing somebody avenging the death of somebody he knows.

The latest example? Neeson will be playing a snowplow driver looking for revenge after his son is killed by a drug cartel.

In the movie set to be released in February of 2019, Neeson channels his inner huntsman and “transforms from an ordinary man into a skilled killer as he sets out to dismantle the cartel.”

Has Neeson officially been typecast at this point? Will he ever earn another serious role again? Or has he reached a point of only starring in action thrillers where he is out to avenge somebody’s death?