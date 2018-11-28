This App Helps You Get Paid For Late Deliveries

The holidays are here and time is of the essence when it comes to package delivery.
If your package doesn’t arrive on time, skip the customer service number and download the Paribus app instead.
The app scans your email account for package delivery information, tracks your package and automatically files a claim for a refund for you.
The app also scans prices and files a claim for you in the event of a price drop.
What is the most useful app that you can recommend?

