This Canadian Town Stars In Dozens Of Christmas Movies

We’ve all seen Christmas movies that take place in a picturesque small town somewhere in middle America. But there’s a good chance that town isn’t actually American. Dozens of Christmas movies have been filmed in the tiny Canadian town of Almonte, Ontario. Directors love Almonte for its many historic buildings like a 19th-century mill, a ‘gingerbread house’-style mansion, and a classic 50’s-style diner. Just this year, Lifetime’s The Christmas Setup, Hallmark’s Unlocking Christmas, and the Mel Gibson-starring Fatman were all filmed in Almonte. Why are so many American movies filmed in Canada? Do you ever watch Christmas movies outside of the holiday season?