This Car Sold For How Much?

The original Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the Steve McQueen film Bullitt sold at a Florida auction Saturday for $3.74 million, making it the most the expensive Mustang ever sold. Bidding started at $3,500 at the insistence of the owner, who said that was the price his dad paid for it in 1974. Bidding for the Mustang at Mecum Kissimmee surpassed $3 million in the first minute alone! The top bid was made over the phone by a mystery buyer. In the late 70’s, late actor Steve McQueen actually tried to get the car back from the family who owned it, even offering up a brand new Mustang to no avail.