What a video. This cat is lucky to be alive! This feline jumped out of a 5th-floor apartment window to escape a fire on Chicago’s South Side. The video shows the feline take the leap as smoke is billowing from several windows of the building. The cat narrowly misses hitting a wall on its way down before landing on a patch of grass and strolling away. Authorities say the cat wasn’t injured and a search is underway to find its owner.