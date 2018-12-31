This Comfortable Shoe Has Been Wait listed Over 36,000 Times

Imagine a shoe so comfortable that it has been wait listed 36,000 times in 2018 ALONE.

That means that 36,000 people have been placed on a waiting list for this shoe at some point in 2018.

The company, M.Gemi, is a direct-to-consumer brand.

The shoe, The Felize, launched in 2015.

What people love about this shoe is that it is perfect for traveling. Easy to slide on and off which is great for airport security.

The arches mold to your feet making it easy to wear from morning to night.

The rubber pegs on the soles have great grip.

What is your favorite shoe that you would wait on a list to receive?