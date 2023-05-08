This Company Wants To Pay You $1,000 To Watch All 10 ‘Fast And Furious’ Movies

Looking to make some quick cash while feasting your eyes on Vin Diesel? Have we got a job for you:

The website FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a ‘Fast and Furious claims adjuster’.

The job involves binge-watching all ten Fast and the Furious movies, while taking detailed notes on all the car crashes and damage.

The gig pays $1,000, “plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks”, according to a press release: “As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family”.

Applications for the job must be submitted by May 19th – the same day Fast X hits theaters.

Have you ever binged an entire movie series from start to finish? How many Fast and Furious movies have you seen?