This Could Happen To You: College Student Mistakes her Killer’s Car for an Uber

This is every parent and young person’s nightmare, getting into the car of a killer rather than a ride-sharing service.

Authorities say it happened to a college student from New Jersey, Samantha Josephson, who was murdered in South Carolina after she got into the wrong car mistaking it for an Uber she ordered.

Once she got inside the car, the driver enabled the child locks on the doors so his victim could not escape.

About 14 hours later, turkey hunters found her body in a field 90 miles from Columbia, according to police.

Josephson, a University of South Carolina student, was found in a wooded area over the weekend, dead of “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to a coroner’s report.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on 21-year-old Josephson says she died from multiple sharp-force injuries from an unknown object.

Police have charged Nathaniel Rowland in her death. They just happened to pick him up after a BOLO was put out for his vehicle.

They say Josephson’s blood and her cell phone were found in his car after police pulled him over for a routine traffic stop because his Impala matched the description of the vehicle seen in the surveillance video.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged with murdering and kidnapping Josephson.

Josephson be laid to rest on Wednesday following a funeral in Princeton Junction.

There will be a vigil tonight for Josephson in her hometown of Robbinsville, New Jersey at 7 o’clock.

Police say to avoid a similar situation from happening to you do the following:

Avoid spending unnecessary time outside alone with your phone in your hand. Instead, wait indoors until the app shows your driver has arrived.

Before you get in the car, check that license plate, driver photo, and driver’s name match what’s listed in the app.

Finally, make the driver tell you your own name to confirm you have the right car.