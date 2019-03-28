This Couple Can Move! Check out this older couple “getting it” at an outdoor dancing event to Daddy Yankee’s “Con Calma”. They’re awesome! Especially the older guy’s “one hand on the floor” move. #bustamove#dancing#jenandbill#seniors SHARE RELATED CONTENT These Are The Most Annoying Slang Terms We Use The Taco Museum Is Going On Tour “Hurry Back to Currie” for the City of West Palm Beach’s second annual Farmer’s Market. “The Craft Remake”?! Sweet!!!! Our Super Woman Of The Day! Would You Save A Skunk?