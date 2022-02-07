This Crossing Guard Deserves A Medal

A police officer in Maryland is being called a hero after saving a student from being hit by a car. Video shows Cpl. Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department directing traffic as a middle school student walked into the intersection. Noticing a driver not stopping in time at the crosswalk, Goodyear pushed the student out of the way of the oncoming vehicle and was struck herself. Goodyear was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. The driver was cited for negligent driving.