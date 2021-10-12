This Deer Finally Lost That Extra Spare Tire

A bull elk who had a tire around its neck for more than two years was freed from it by wildlife officers Saturday night. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says CPW officers Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch tranquilized the bull and had to cut off its antlers to remove the tire. Wildlife officers aged the bull as a 4-and-a-half-year-old. It weighed over 600 pounds and had five points on each of its antler beams. “It was tight removing it,” Murdoch said of pulling the tire off the bull’s neck, even after cutting its antlers off. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible.” Saturday’s successful attempt to remove the tire from the bull elk’s neck was the fourth attempt by wildlife officers to remove the intrusive object. The first time CPW was aware of the problem was in July 2019, when wildlife officers spotted the bull in the Mount Evans Wilderness. In the past, wildlife officers have found deer, elk, moose, bears and other wildlife entangled in swing sets, hammocks, clothing lines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals, volleyball nets and tires.