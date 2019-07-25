This Downton Abbey Character Was Cut From the Film

When the Downton Abbey film hits theaters there will be one character not in the film. Sue Johnston, who plays Gladys Denker, has revealed that she was part of the first script, but changes were made and now she’s not in the movie at all. Fans of her character shouldn’t worry, there’s a chance Sue’s character could be back for the second film. The show’s creator is already hinting at a sequel. The Downton Abbey film will be in theaters on September 13 in the UK and September 20 in the US. Are you upset at the fact that Sue’s character will be left out? Will you try and watch the series again before the movie comes out?