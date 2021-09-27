If you’re looking for something to binge on Netflix, there’s a new dramedy on Netflix that you may want to check out.
The Starling, starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd came out on the 24th and is already tops on Netflix.
In the film, Melissa and Chris are a married couple coping with the grief of the loss of their daughter and trying to move forward.
Have you checked out The Starling?
Beth
This Dramedy Is Tops on Netflix
