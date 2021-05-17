This Florida Man Risks His Life To Save His Dog

What would you do to save your dog’s life? Well, Mike McCoy from Holiday (outside of Clearwater) wrestled an alligator to save his dog, Jake. McCoy was walking his 8-month chocolate lab near the pond right behind Paul R. Smith Middle School in Holiday. He says out of nowhere a gator sprang out from the water and pulled Jake under. McCoy says his dog was in the death roll with the gator. That’s when McCoy jumped in to save his dog. He poked the gator in the eye…and it worked! McCoy and the dog both got stitches, but thankfully nothing worse. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says the gator was probably between 7 and 9-feet long. Would you fight an alligator to save your pet?