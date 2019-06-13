This Guy Built a Bike so He Can Only Watch Netflix If He Pedals Hard Enough

An aerospace engineer came up with an idea to entertain himself while losing weight. He rigged his TV to his exercise bike. This made it so that he could only watch tv if he was working out and maintaining a certain speed. Of course, his favorite thing to watch is Netflix so by extension of his TV he could not “Netflix and bike” unless he was working out. As part of his creation, the bike would beep at him if he started slowing down, like a warning and then the TV would completely shut off if he went even slower. Took him 2 days and $30 in parts to create. What pushes you more, music or watching tv while you work out?