The only appropriate way to introduce Mike Alancourt to the world would be to say WOW! When you think of the Post Malone’s song “Wow” and a 40-year-old Florida man, the words “dance video” might not immediately come to mind, but get ready to be wowed! Here’s Mike breaking it down to the hit song at 1 Vibe Dance in Jacksonville. From his footwork to the final full-body roll, holy crap, we’re in the presence of a legend.