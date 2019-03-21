This Guy Gets Even With A Not So Nice Neighbor!

After a cranky neighbor forced him to cut down his view-restricting fence, a Santa Rosa man has gotten revenge by giving the complainer something to look at. Jason Windus has staged what he calls “a naked party” in his back yard, featuring a family of clothes-less mannequins lounging around on lawn furniture. The display is for the benefit of his neighbor, who’d complained to the city that Windus’ new fence — which he’d put up to contain his dogs — exceeded the legal maximum height of 36 inches. “They were going to fine me every day it wasn’t taken down,” says Windus, who ended up trimming down the fence with a large saw. “I guess the average person would get angry and cop resentment? I throw a naked party in my yard.”