This house IS for sale: Buy Jon Bon Jovi's mansion for $20 million

Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images

Who says you can’t go home…to Jon Bon Jovi‘s house? You can, if you’ve got $20 million.

The estate in Red Bank, New Jersey, is listed for sale on Realtor.com. The 18,000-square-foot mansion, built in 1999, is known as High Point Estate, and looks like it belongs in the European countryside. It actually sits on 15 acres next to the Navesink River, of which it has “breathtaking views.”

Realtor.com notes when the property was first listed last year, it was only “price upon request.” So what does $20 million buy you? Well, the property features six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a 50-foot living room with 12-foot ceiling, a pool, a pub complete with a pool table, a dock, boat lift, a carriage house, a music studio, parking space for 11 cars.

Realtor.com notes that last year, Jon sold an oceanfront home in Palm Beach, Florida, for nearly $20 million, and on the same day, he bought another one down the street from the first for $43 million.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.