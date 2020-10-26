This House Is Ready For 2020

This family in San Francisco decided to decorate their home with a huge mask. The family says ghosts and goblins aren’t even necessary this year, because we’re already living in the scariest times anyway. If you’re wondering how one gets a giant mask on a house, this family has a leg up. The husband is an engineer and one of their close friends is an architect. It took both those skills coming together to create the giant face, or house covering. IF you had the ability, would you decorate your house with a mask?