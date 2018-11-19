This Is a Thing? White Castle Has a Recipe for Stuffing Made From Sliders

Dating back to 1991, White Castle has a recipe for stuffing.

So how did we get here? Someone working at White Castle was trying to figure out how to “spice up” their grandmother’s stuffing.

So where can you find the recipe? On the White Castle website under recipes.

How do you know how many sliders to use? 1 slider for every 1lb of turkey.

What is the most unconventional item you’ve seen or eaten in stuffing?