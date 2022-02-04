This Is A true Friend

An ice hockey coach in Ontario delivered coffee is supreme style recently, gliding with the drinks along a 400-foot ice path he’s made through his yard. Footage by Jeremy Rupke shows him whizzing along with two Tim Hortons beverages in hand. His route ends at a cosy tent Rupke keeps in his yard, where his friend is waiting. “I built a smaller path last year with a jump onto my hockey rink,” Rupke told Storyful. “This year I wanted to make it even longer and into the woods. It took a day to snowblow and prep the path, another few days to continually flood it and get a good ice base, then another day or two to get the ice nice and smooth.