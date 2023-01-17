This Is It: Kenny Loggins announces final tour

Courtesy of Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins is ready to say goodbye to the road. The artist just announced dates for his final tour, aptly titled the This Is it tour.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins says. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.” As for why he’s decided to retire, he notes, “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

The trek is set to kick off March 10 in Sarasota, Florida, with dates confirmed through October 27 in Inglewood, California, and more dates to be announced soon.

As for what fans can expect on the tour, Loggins shares, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.” He is also teasing possible special guests, sharing, “We’re hoping to have some of my longtime friends sit in whenever possible.”

