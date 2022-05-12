‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Sequel In The Works

Grab your big bottoms and turn your amps to eleven – Spinal Tap is back.

According to Variety, a sequel to the groundbreaking 1984 ‘mockumentary’ This Is Spinal Tap is in the works – with director Rob Reiner and the original Tap lineup of Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest.

The sequel will be done “in the style of Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz”, possibly following a Spinal Tap farewell tour. Expect plenty of cameos from real-life rock stars as well.

The movie is expected in March of 2024 – the 40th anniversary of the original film.

What’s your favorite scene from the original Spinal Tap? What would you like to see in a sequel?