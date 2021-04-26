This is the best Green Day song, according to Billie Joe Armstrong

ABC

Can you guess what Billie Joe Armstrong thinks is the best Green Day song?

In an interview with Vulture, Armstrong shares that “Jesus of Suburbia” is the track that “sticks out” for him.

“It’s so epic,” Armstrong says of the nine-minute American Idiot cut. “I mean, I’m tooting my own horn, but I think it encompasses so much about my life and friendship and family, and it’s flamboyant and big and bombastic.”

“It’s one of those moments where I was feeling like I wanted to take a big risk,” he adds. “It’s so fun to play live, seeing how the entire crowd sings along. It’s just one of those songs.”

Interestingly, Green Day’s latest album, 2020’s Father of All…, seemed to be a reaction against songs like “Jesus of Suburbia” — the 10-track record only spans 26 minutes, and Armstrong even told Billboard that he “hate[s] long songs.” Perhaps in the last year he’s had a change of heart.

Meanwhile, Armstrong also picks 1991’s Kerplunk as his favorite Green Day album.

“There’s something about it that feels like a fanzine,” Armstrong shares. “All of us were living together, living in bands together. It was a coming of age in a way.”

