This Is The Most Popular Item At Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has just announced the winners for their annual Customer Choice Awards. The 10th annual event polls the top products based on customer favorites and there are a few standouts.

The winner of overall favorite went to Trader Ming’s Mandarin Orange Chicken. Runner-ups included Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Everything but the Bagel seasoning.

The award-winning appetizer was the Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip.

A few other category winners included the Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones (best dessert), Unexpected Cheddar (best cheese) and the Danish Kringle (best bakery item).

What is your favorite Trader Joe’s product?