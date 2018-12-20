This Is the Most Stressful Airport in America

Holiday traveling is surely a stressful thing, with the all the luggage, the long lines and let’s not even talk about going through security, well if you’re planning on traveling for the holidays you may want to avoid the most stressful airport in America. According to InsureMyTrip who did the research for us, New York’s LaGuardia Airport is the most stressful airport in America. Seventy-five airports were studied and things like cancellations and delays determined the results. LaGuardia had the highest number of cancellations and delays at 4.9 percent, followed by Norfolk International, Virginia’s Charleston AFB/International, and South Carolina’s Greater Rochester International Airport. LaGuardia responded to the study saying they have an $8 million redevelopment plan that will totally reinvent the experience for passengers. It will be the first new airport built in 25 years. For now, you can enjoy a stress-free airport experience at Salt Lake City International in Utah which was named the least stressful airport in America. How do you keep your stress down while traveling by plane?