This Is TRAGIC!! There Is A Dr. Pepper Shortage!!

Someone needs to get Lil’ Sweet to work. The pandemic has caused a shortage of Dr Pepper.

Dr. Pepper tweeted the news on Monday saying, “We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight! Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.”

The tweet continued saying, “We’re doing everything in our power to get it back in your hands. We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products.”

Charmin, who had its own shortages during the pandemic, tweeted a reply saying, “Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”

What out-of-stock item have you missed the most during the pandemic?

….and is this really Michael Jackson singing this?