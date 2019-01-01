This Is What Happens to ALL Your Social Media Accounts After You Die

So what happens to your social media accounts when you die?

Facebook has something in place that allows you to give someone else access to your account when you die. Of course, you set this up in advance of your untimely passing.

Your Facebook account can also be turned into a memorial account for people to post messages to your page of remembrance and sympathy.

Your Twitter account stays active until someone gets in touch with Twitter. Twitter will not give them access to your account, they can only shut it down after showing various documents and proof of who they are.

Instagram accounts cannot be altered. Posts will stay on the site.

Pinterest can deactivate an account if they receive a death certificate.

Google will allow you to set up an Inactive Account Manager to delete email after a period of inactivity.

Who would you place in charge of your social media and email accounts in the event you die?