This Is What Happens When You Get Bored

A world-famous painting has been ruined by a security guard who claimed he was “bored” on his first day at work. Three Figures, painted by acclaimed Russian artist Anna Leporskava in 1932, was on display at the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and was being looked after by a 60-year-old man. But something odd was spotted by art lovers who were checking out the image, worth more than $1-million! The security guard had decided to draw a pair of eyes on two out of the three faceless figures while on shift in December, 2021. The news, which has only just made headlines outside of Russia this week, presumably did not go down well at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, where the painting was on loan from.