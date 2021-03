Dolly Parton just received the coronavirus vaccine. The country icon has been eligible for a while, but she decided to wait because she didn’t want it to seem like she was being favored. It’s been almost a year since Dolly donated 1-million dollars to Vanderbilt University for its COVID-19-research efforts. She streamed her experience live from Vanderbilt yesterday on social media. And then she changed the lyrics to one of her most popular songs to encourage all of us to get the vaccine.