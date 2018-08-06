This Lady Is Dating A Ghost….And They Want Children.

But she looks so normal! What went wrong?!

The term ‘ghosted’ just got a whole new meaning thanks to a woman in the UK. Amethyst Realm is a woman who claims she and her fiance’ split after her fiance’ caught her having an affair…with a ghost.

Since the split 12 years ago, Realm claims to have slept with 15 other ghosts, but now things are getting serious. There is one ghost in particular who she met in Australia, that she claims followed her back home, and now she says they want to have a baby together.

When questioned Realm says, “I know that sounds crazy but I’ve been looking into it and I don’t think it’s totally out of the question.” She believes phantom pregnancies are actually ‘ghost babies’, claiming they don’t go to term because the human body and mind can’t process them. BECAUSE THEY’RE NOT REAL!!!!

Do you believe in ghosts? And if so, have any tried to get into a relationship with you and have children? I’m going to assume no, but I just have to ask!