This Machine Will Fold Your Laundry For You

Folding clothes is about to get a lot easier.

A new clothes folding robotic machine just made its debut at the CES.

The Foldimate, created by a California based startup is compact enough to fit in a small closet.

Users simply clip the clothes onto the machine, which then sucks it up and spits it out onto a separate tray fully folded.

The tray can be continuously fed with up to 15 items at a time.

The machine is still in the prototype stages but that is probably for the best because it might take you some time to save up the $980 price tag.

Would you spend $1000 to avoid folding clothes? Which chore would you pay $1000 to get rid of doing?