This Might Be Luckier Than 7-7-7! Check Out The Cool Curiosity Of This Little Baby Girl!

9/11 is a national day of tragedy, but for one Tennessee family, it’s a day to celebrate as a miracle.

On Wednesday, a healthy baby girl named Christina Brown was born at exactly 9:11pm…on 9/11…weighing 9 pounds and 11 ounces.

Christina’s mother Cametroin says she was in 8th grade the day of the 9/11 attacks but says the baby helps “find triumph, find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts.”

Christina, meanwhile, is spending time in the NICU with lung issues but is expected to be okay.

Do you know the time of day you were born?