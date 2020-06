There is a movie on Netflix that is apparently so bad that it has a zero on Rotten Tomatoes. The action flick Last Days Of American Crime has 21 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. None of the reviews are good. The last movies to get a zero percent rating were John Travolta’s Gotti and Amber Heard’s London Fields from 2018. If you are wondering, the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for Last Days Of American Crime is currently 24 percent. What is the worst movie you’ve ever seen?