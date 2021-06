If you’re looking for something to watch this week on Netflix, you might want to check out “The Ice Road” starring Liam Neeson. The movie is on Netflix’s most watched list and has gotten good reviews from subscribers. The action/thriller flick is about an ice road trucker in Canada who has to deliver necessary tools to people who are trapped in a diamond mine. Have you seen “The Ice Road” yet? What is your favorite Liam Neeson movie?